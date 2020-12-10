Light rain and clouds to greet the Capital

Weather likely to clear up after two days, says Met

The Capital is in for cloudy weather with light rain over the next two days, according to a forecast issued by the Met Department. The forecast shows that the city can expect a partly cloudy sky with very light rain/thundershowers towards evening/night on December 11 and a partly cloudy sky with very light rain/ thundershowers on December 12 as well.

The weather is likely to clear up thereafter, with mainly clear sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning on December 13.

The change in weather is likely to bring a drop in the maximum temperature, which over the past few days has been above normal for the season. The minimum temperature is likely to rise by a few notches due to the cloud cover.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees more than the normal for the season, while the minimum was 9.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree more than the average for the season.

After an exceptionally cold October and November this year, December has been warmer than usual. Since October, the city has seen only 0.6 mm of rainfall, which is a shortfall of 98% from the average.