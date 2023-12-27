GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lift malfunction leads to death of one person in Delhi

December 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

One labourer died and another sustained serious injuries in north-west Delhi’s Narela after a lift in a multi-storey factory malfunctioned on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

Nemichand, 50, and Anirudh Chauhan, 28, were going up the building in the lift, which broke down abruptly, sending the workers into a free fall, a senior officer said, adding that the two were at a height of 40 feet when they fell.

While Nemichand’s body was sent for autopsy, the injured was rushed to a hospital. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, the officer said. He added that the factory was under renovation.

Related Topics

Delhi / accident (general)

