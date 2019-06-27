Lift embargo on Metro Phase-IV, Centre tells Delhi govt.

The Centre has asked the Delhi government to lift its embargo on construction of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV, saying the delay would jeopardise the expansion of the network, said sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

3 ‘priority’ corridors

The Delhi government’s Transport Department had told the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on April 10 not to start work on Phase-IV till the Ministry changed its approvals to be in line with the State government’s.

While the Delhi government had approved all six corridors proposed in Phase-IV on December 19, 2018, the Union Cabinet had approved three “priority” corridors — Mukundpur-Maujpur, Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram and Tughlakabad-Aerocity — in March. The Transport Department had written to the DMRC saying that “there cannot be any change in overall project cost”.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on June 6, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra cited the Delhi government’s letter to the DMRC, saying that the project had already been delayed by four years over Delhi government’s approval.

Devoid of benefits

The proposal had been pending with the Delhi government since 2014. “The directive of the GNCTD to DMRC not to start the work of Phase-IV will further jeopardise the expansion of metro network in the Capital and leave it devoid of its benefits apart from adding to cost and time overruns,” Mr. Mishra wrote. He asked the Chief Secretary to review the decision and “lift this embargo at the earliest in public interest”.

He added that the Delhi government had put certain conditions, including sharing the operating losses 50:50 with the Centre and not having any liability towards the loan taken from JICA, that were “against the norms laid down by Metro Rail Policy, 2017”.

Metro projects in Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Patna, Agra and Surat had been sanctioned under the same financing pattern and that Delhi could not have a “special” pattern, he said.