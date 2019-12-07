Life term to man in murder case

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Sunena Sharma convicted the man under Section 302 (murder) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him.

The matter of accused’s wife, a minor who was also allegedly involved in the crime, has been sent to Juvenile Justice Board for inquiry.

“I feel no hesitation in holding that prosecution has successfully proved the charge of murder against accused Afsar which he committed in furtherance of his common intention shared with his minor wife, who during proceedings of this case was declared juvenile and was sent to the Board for facing inquiry under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000. Accordingly, accused is held guilty for the offences of Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code,” the judge said holding him guilty in the case.

“No major contradictions either in the evidence of the prosecution witnesses or any conflict in medical or forensic evidence which would tilt the balance in favour of accused, are found. However, the minor infirmities and improvements ought to be ignored as the evidence of the witnesses is found to be intrinsically probable and inherently reliable,” the judge further said.