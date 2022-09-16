Life convict in 2004 Vasant Vihar double murder case arrested

Bhandari was convicted of murdering retd. Lt. Gen. Harnam Singh Seth and his wife Roop Seth in Vasant Vihar in June 2004

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
September 16, 2022 01:11 IST

A 52-year-old life convict, who jumped parole in 2007, was arrested on Monday in connection with a 2004 double-murder case. He was convicted of murdering Lt. Gen. (retd.) Harnam Singh Seth and his wife Roop Seth in Vasant Vihar, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, Bharat Bhandari, 52, a resident of Nepal, was arrested on Monday from the India-Nepal border at Gorakhpur-Sanuali road in U.P.’s Maharaganj, a senior police officer said.

Bhandari was reported absconding after he jumped parole in the double murder case, where he and his associate, Pradeep Dutta, robbed and murdered Mr. Seth and his wife in June 2004, DCP (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said.

Both the accused were given life sentences. After spending 14 years in jail, Bhandari received parole and fled to Nepal in 2017, police said.

