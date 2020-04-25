Life behind the barricades

Muneeb Rahman, a graphic designer who resides in Old Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, a containment zone in the Capital, is now accustomed to the inquisitive eyes peering out of the balconies whenever an ambulance drives past their locality.

“Each time an ambulance is in the locality, there are people hanging around in balconies. It has almost become like a show. Houses, where authorities have put the home quarantine posters, are also facing quite an amount of stigma from other locals,” said Mr. Rahman, who asserts that life has changed considerably after a few locals tested positive for COVID-19.

While adjusting to the altered rhythm of life in the containment zone had been arduous for some, most people The Hindu spoke to in such areas admitted that they had encountered only minor hassles such as the delivery of essentials and in some cases, the over-inquisitiveness of nosy neighbours. Clutched by the pandemic fear, most favoured the imposition of strict restrictions on movement.

Living in fear

First they panicked, as they stumbled onto difficulties in procuring basic items and rations before the local leaders intervened. “For the first couple of days there were difficulties. However, local leaders stepped in. Even though there is no home delivery, items are still available. Locals are allowed to step out twice a day, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., for visiting markets,” Mr. Rahman said.

But the fear of the pandemic spreading still remains, concedes Mohammad Rafique. “People are scared of the entire situation and rumours are spreading like wildfire. The other day, even before a person’s test results came, some alleged that the person had died. In some cases, relatives of those who have been quarantined were endlessly questioned by neighbours,” he said.

Walled lives

Meenu Prakash, a resident of Pocket J&K in the contained zone of Dilshad Garden, had stepped out into the balcony of her house to distract her three-year-old grandson, only to be shooed away into his house by two policemen on a bike. “It is very tough staying inside the house 24x7,” she complained.

It’s a common grouse of several residents in the city’s swelling list of contained zones. There are strict restrictions on vehicular movements as well, Ms. Prakash observed. One day, she was taking her neighbour for dialysis when the police stopped them for detailed questioning at a barricade. “They checked all the documents before letting us out,” she recollected.

But going out to fetch essentials is not a hassle. “There is no problem when going to buy essentials like fruits, vegetables, and milk but they stop us at barricades and question the purpose of visit,” said Ms. Prakash, who though in concerned by long queues outside the store.

Delivery hassles

Some complained that shops were reluctant to deliver in sealed areas while some others groused that the delivery person was only allowed till the gate. “We wanted to order vegetables and called a store. They denied delivering here,” said Arushi Rudra.

Surbhi, another resident, said that she had ordered from a grocery outlet but the delivery person was stopped at the main gate. “The security persons at the gate denied entry. My mother then had to plead that she was alone at home. They let him in then,” she said.

The relatives staying elsewhere too are worried. “I live with my husband here. My mother stays in Vaishali. Whenever she calls, she keeps asking me if there are more cases and tells me not to step out,” said Ms. Rudra.

Little difference

Though movements are restricted and regulated, government employees are allowed to leave the area after showing their identity cards without any hassle, revealed Geeta Grover. Ms. Grover though appreciated the efforts made for the residents. “The sealing has made little difference because we were not going out as it is. Whatever the government is doing is for our safety,” she stressed.

In Malviya Nagar’s Gandhi Park, residents said they are more or less trouble-free as a handful of stores, selling essential commodities are open, though most stores remain shut, as the area has been cordoned off since March 27.

At Narendra Gupta’s store, a person who later tested positive had come to purchase groceries before the lockdown was even imposed. In a short while, the area around the park and Hauz Rani were identified as containment zone. While Mr. Gupta said that there had not been any issues with regard to the essential commodities, as he had stocked up, he was keen on reopening his store. “Everyone in our house has been tested, they are all fine. There is no issue,” he said.

Likewise, Rana Pratap Singh, who runs a tours and travels company and resides next to Gandhi Park, said he was not facing any issue with the provision of essential commodities. Mr. Singh informed that there were only about four stores — a vegetable vendor, a fruits vendor, a grocery store and a pharmacist — but that has seldom been an issue. “If we need anything, we give money to the civil defence volunteers or the police and they go buy for us,” said Mr. Singh, lauding the efforts of the administration.

He was unaware of how the people in his locality got infected, stating that all the information they received was only from the news. “If the government hadn’t taken the kind of strict steps they are taking here, from what we are seeing in the news, things would have been a lot worse here,” he added.

Javir Baig, a garments trader in the locality, said his entire family had been screened and that there had been no issues with the supply of groceries. For people who couldn’t afford food, authorities were supplying cooked meals on a daily basis.

Constant vigil

Tanya (name changed), a resident of East Patel Nagar, another containment zones, said: “While security men are stationed outside a couple of houses that have been sealed, others have the mobility to a certain extent. Residents are also getting regular calls from authorities each day, who find out whether anyone is showing COVID-19 symptoms.”

Devaang Bagga, who lives near the Bengali Market, which is also a containment zone, said that there was strict vigilance in the area even before the sealing took place. “The security was tightened even before the area was officially cordoned off. Locals were not really stepping out much and as a crowd control measure, all the grocery shops had given their numbers and were urging for items to be home delivered. Now with the area completely sealed, there is no way people can step out as there are barricades everywhere,” he said.

Further, he added: “In cases where certain items like medicines are not available easily, constables are going in their scooters and getting them delivered. People in this area have more or less been calm and there is not much rumour-mongering, unlike certain other pockets.”