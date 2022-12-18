Lieutenant-Governor approves appointment of MCD officers

December 18, 2022 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

Raj Niwas sources said that the officials have been appointed on deputation from various government services and departments

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved the appointment of three Additional Deputy Commissioners/Joint Assessor & Collector (ADC/Jt. A&C) and 19 Administrative Officers/Assistant Assessor & Collectors (AO/AA&C) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), officials at the Raj Niwas said.

The officials had been appointed on deputation from various government services and departments, such as Central Secretariat Service, Indian Revenue Services, New Delhi Municipal Council, Comptroller and Auditor General, Central Goods and Services Tax, Central Excise, and Income Tax Department. “These officers will help the understaffed Corporation to a large extent, in better discharge of its administrative, revenue generation, valuation and collection functions,” said a senior Raj Niwas official.

“The above appointments have been done after selection through a duly laid down procedure through open advertisements, shortlisting by a Selection Committee on the basis of weightage provided to prefixed criteria and interviews,” he added.

Raj Niwas officials said that Mr. Saxena, after taking over the office of L-G, had instructed officials to fill up the vacant posts in the MCD at the earliest.

