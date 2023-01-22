ADVERTISEMENT

Licence for traders to sell food in open areas, roofs now online

January 22, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has set the license fee for open space, roof, or portion of roof at ₹200 per sq ft, and ₹500 per sq ft in case of hotels rated four stars and above

The Hindu Bureau

The MCD Civic Centre | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday announced that traders can obtain licences for serving food in open areas and terraces through the civic body’s online portal.

As per an MCD notification, the annual licence fee for open space, or roof, or a portion of roof shall be ₹200 per sq ft. In case of hotels rated four stars and above, the fee has been set at ₹500 per sq ft.

“The applicant will be required to upload related documents, as per the guidelines provided, and deposit the prescribed fee through online mode,” as per the notification.

The applicant has to submit papers establishing the legal occupancy of the land and/or a ‘no objection certificate’ from the owner of the land for using the open space, or terrace as dining or service area, it added.

The use of open space or terrace in front of other shops in the building will not be permitted, the MCD said.

