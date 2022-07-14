Licence fee revision: eatery owners in north, east Delhi feel the pinch

Traders staging a protest against the revised health trade licence fees, near the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

July 14, 2022 01:53 IST

Uniform rates aimed at bringing parity, says MCD; restaurant owners say their fees will increase manifold

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bringing in uniform health trade licence fees with effect from July 1, small-scale restaurant owners in north and east Delhi are feeling the pinch as their charges have increased manifold.

For Avinash, who has been running a vegetarian restaurant in east Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar for over 10 years, the revised rates mean that the annual licence fee will cost him five times the charges he used to pay to the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

His restaurant space measures up to 83 square metres (sqm), with a seating capacity of 44 persons. Mr. Avinash had earlier this year paid slightly above ₹4,000 as the annual fee for licence renewal. The rate has now been raised to ₹20,000 for restaurants with a capacity of 20 to 50 seats, according to the MCD’s revised rates.

The Health trade licence fee is a tax levied on eateries, banquet halls and hotels. The uniform rates released by the MCD, aimed at bringing parity, indicate a massive hike for establishments based in north and east Delhi.

Effect on food prices

Echoing Mr. Avinash’s concern, Furqaan, another eatery owner from Ganesh Nagar, said the increase in the annual licence fees will have an effect on the food prices at his restaurant. Ved Prakash, who owns a restaurant in Kamla Nagar, north Delhi, said there is no choice but to comply with the new rates since obtaining a health trade licence is mandatory for operating an eatery.

The EDMC’s formula for calculating the annual fee was: ₹200 per annum for 0-10 sqm, ₹500 for 10-20 sqm and ₹50 per sqm for areas measuring more than 20 sqm.

Under the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the fees for eateries with a seating capacity of 20 to 50 persons, and those above 50, stood at ₹500.

According to the MCD’s new policy, the annual licence fee for eateries with a capacity of 20 seats will be ₹10,000, while those with a seating capacity of more than 50 will have to pay ₹25,000, which are on par with the rates under the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Restaurants falling in the jurisdiction of the erstwhile SDMC have not seen any rates revision — those with 0-20 seating capacity, will continue to pay ₹10,000; 20-50 seats would pay ₹20,00 0 and above 50 seats will pay ₹25,000 as annual fees.

“This hike will have an overall effect on how my restaurant functions and the solution is to either control our costs or increase our food prices. Cost control is the lesser-preferred option as it directly affects the quality of our service, and hiking rates means the customers will be unhappy. I am not against increasing the fee rates, but one should also look at the economic status of those who eat at our restaurants before doing so,” said Mr. Avinash. He added that the increase in fuel prices has led to a spike in the cost of procuring produce due to increased transportation costs, while the recent ban on single-use plastic has led to procurement of expensive alternatives, which have disturbed his budget over the past week.

“Then there is the cost of LPG cylinders and electricity usage. While our average monthly earning is ₹6,00,000, our profit is nearly 10%. This is a reduction when compared to our earlier margin of 15%,” said Mr. Avinash.

‘Long overdue’

According to a senior MCD official, the revised rates were long overdue since councillors under the north and east corporations would reject proposals for fee hikes. Another senior MCD official underplayed the concern of the restaurant owners, adding that the hike was not a major one.

“Instead of a hike, I would call it a rationalisation of rates as there are many areas in north and east Delhi, which are similar to the posh areas in south Delhi,” said the official.

Apart from the new rates, a processing fee of ₹1,000 will be charged per application, while the annual licence fee will increase by 15% every third year, the official added.