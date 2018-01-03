LIC agent granted bail in Virbhadra Singh case

The LIC agent of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who was in jail for the past year-and-a-half was allotted bail by the Special Judge (CBI) of the Patiala House Court on Tuesday.

Other charges

LIC agent Anand Chauhan is alleged to have invested around ₹6 crore in buying one-time premium, high value insurance policies in the name of Mr. Virbhadra Singh and his family members. Mr. Singh, who had declared a big increase in his farm income in his revised income tax returns, had allegedly bought LIC policies with this money with the help of Mr. Chauhan.

The LIC agent had been in jail from July 9, 2016 in the money laundering case and was given an interim bail for just 10 days in between to attend his niece’s wedding.

He has been facing charges like not cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate, avoiding the ED summons and remaining underground for a very long time. Mr. Chauhan, who was also one of the caretakers of Mr. Singh’s apple farms, was arrested from Chandigarh in July 2016.