Liaison officers plan on-campusId celebrations for J&K students

To help calm the nerves of students from Kashmir currently studying in various colleges in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring States, the liaison officers appointed by the J&K government are planning several measures, including Id-ul-Azha celebrations, on campus.

Acting on the instructions of the Chief Secretary, J&K government, all liaison officers who have the responsibility of coordinating with J&K students at various universities/colleges in north India have started visiting the campuses under their respective jurisdiction since August 6.

They have been instructed to camp in colleges and be in touch with the students round the clock to ensure their safety and well-being in lieu of the current situation in the Valley following the scrapping of special status of J&K.

Visit to colleges

“Liaison officers in Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Meerut, Jaipur and Aligarh have visited colleges/universities and met the students as well as the institute authorities. Around 50 students have approached them with a request to contact their families in the Valley,” said Veedushi Kapoor, Deputy Director with Kashmir Bureau of Information.

Ms. Kapoor added that they are trying to help the students contact their family members but the phone lines have been constantly busy for the past two days.

“The liaison officers are planning to celebrate Id with some of the students. All necessary arrangements are being made for the festival,” said Ms. Kapoor.

The colleges have been asked to issue a formal advisory to all the students to avoid making any derogatory or inflammatory remarks and not pay heed to any rumours, said Ms. Kapoor.

A majority of the students from J&K have already left for their homes after exams and are expected to return after Id. The local administration, including the police, is also keenly involved in sensitising the students and are keeping a tight vigil.

The students from J&K said they are getting all possible help from their college authorities. “The college administration is very much concerned about the safety of Kashmiri students. We have been provided with emergency contact numbers of the liaison officer, HoD and senior police officers. We haven't faced any crisis situation but we are worried about our families back home,” said Mohammed Salman, a student from the Valley.