LG's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

July 06, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - New Delhi

Stopping the engagement of specialists and advisors will "completely strangulate" the Delhi government and its services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on July 6, hoping the move will be quashed by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kejriwal's remarks came days after Lt Governor V.K. Saxena approved the termination of engagements of 400 specialists working with the Delhi government.

In a follow-up to the mass removal, the services department on July 5 wrote to different departments and agencies of government to stop the engagement of persons as fellows and advisors without the approval of the LG.

“This will completely strangulate Delhi’s goernment and its services. I don’t know what does Hon’ble LG achieve by doing all this? I hope Hon’ble SC immediately quashes it,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet on July 6.

Mr. Saxena terminated the services of around 400 'specialists' appointed by the Kejriwal government in different departments, citing alleged irregularities in recruitment.

"... All the departments/organizations/boards, etc. under Govt. of NCT of Delhi are therefore directed... All the departments shall immediately stop engagements of all the Fellows/Associate, Fellows/Advisors/Dy. Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, by whatever name, wherein approval of the Hon'ble Lt Governor, Delhi has not been obtained till date," said the Services department order.

It also asked the Finance Department not to release salaries henceforth for those engaged without the LG's approval.

