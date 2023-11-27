LGBTQ+ community holds pride march in Delhi, flags long struggle for marriage rights

November 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Sunday held their annual pride march in the city, celebrating sexual diversity amid a sense of the long struggle to secure marriage rights.

The event comes after the recent Supreme Court refused to legalise same-sex marriages in a ruling last month, leaving it to Parliament to come out with a law over it. The march, called ‘The Delhi Queer Pride’, was started in 2008, with only a few hundred people in attendance then. The participation in the event has grown over the years.

This year’s march was taken from Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar and it was attended by close to 1,500 people, who carried banners and raised slogans for the rights of the community members.

The Delhi police stationed more than 100 security personnel on the way to manage the crowd and ensure safety for all.

While the community members hoped that Parliament would recognise same-sex marriages through a law one day, those present on the occasion said it will require a “good fight”.

‘Will make voice heard’

Noor Enayat, one of the organisers of the march, said political parties promise to ensure equal rights for community members in their manifestos, but the promises remain on paper only. “But we will still show up in large numbers (in elections), proving that the community has a voice, that’s out and proud,” Noor Enayat said.

Aarti Mishra (name changed), 71, came with her granddaughter, who is differently-abled and part of the community.

She said, “I have been coming for the event for three years now. Every time I see my granddaughter at one of these events, I worry less about her. When the Supreme Court announced its verdict, I could tell she was heartbroken and I felt the same way because I have now met so many young queer couples who want to marry.”

Strong protest

For many, this year’s march was a strong protest against the apex court judgment.

Several community members said it was disheartening when the Supreme Court left it to Parliament to legislate on the issue of same-sex marriages. The government will not care for the community, a community member said.