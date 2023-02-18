L-G tried to prevent Delhi govt. from presenting views in SC in MCD case: Kejriwal

February 18, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on February 18, 2023 of trying to “forcibly” prevent the city government from presenting its views before the Supreme Court in a case involving the MCD, a day after the top court said aldermen cannot vote in the mayoral poll.

Mr. Kejriwal claimed that the central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor wished to appoint counsel for the latter and also the opposing party in the Supreme Court.

“Most actions taken by Hon’ble LG regarding MCD Mayor elections were brazenly illegal and unconstitutional. Was that the reason why Hon’ble LG wanted to prevent the truth being stated before Hon’ble SC? Such action of Hon’ble LG amounts to interference in administration of justice and criminal contempt. It lowers the dignity of the high office of Hon’ble LG, Sir,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the L-G.

“LG forced Delhi govt to appoint Tushar Mehta in MCD Mayor case in SC. So, Tushar Mehta represented both opposing parties - Del govt and LG. Isn’t this interference in administration of justice? Isn’t this a criminal act?” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal recommends to hold mayoral election on Feb. 22

Mr. Kejriwal recommended to Lt Governor V K Saxena that the mayoral election be held on February 22.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of election for mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

In a shot in the arm for the ruling AAP, the apex court on Friday also held that members nominated by the L-G to the MCD cannot vote to elect the mayor.

“Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on February 22,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it’s been over two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

The MCD could not elect the mayor on three previous occasions amid tumult as AAP and BJP councillors quarrelled over the voting rights of the nominated members.

The first meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 amid clashes between AAP and BJP members.

The AAP, which holds the majority in the 250-member House with 134 councillors, has alleged that the saffron party is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second.

(With inputs from PTI)