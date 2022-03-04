LG-reviews traffic decongestion measures in the Capital

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the progress of decongestion measures taken at 77 major traffic corridors in the Capital.

According to sources, the L-G was informed that all the requisite tasks on 29 traffic corridors had been concluded. Out of a total of 620 tasks identified on these corridors, 316 have been completed, Mr. Baijal was told.

These include, for instance, the installation of iron grills on the Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, the widening of the Najafgarh Road, and the removal of electricity poles from the Old Patparganj Road.

Of the remaining, 58 have been categorised as needing regular and continuous action, 114 were found non-feasible and 132 are under progress, a source said.

“While appreciating the progress made so far, emphasized on timely completion of all the remaining identified tasks to decongest the remaining traffic corridors so as to reduce idling of vehicles and consequently air pollution besides achieving efficient traffic mobility,” the L-G tweeted.

The involved departments and agencies concerned, Mr. Baijal added, were advised to work in close coordination, conduct joint site visits, and draw out activity-wise timelines for the remaining 48 corridors.