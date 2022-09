Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday approved various projects aimed to ease the traffic situation in the city.

Converting AIIMS into a world-class medical university and preparation of cycle tracks, are some of the projects approved by Mr. Saxena.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Saxena underlined the importance of sticking to timelines and inter-agency coordination.