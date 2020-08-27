Let us run the civic bodies, says AAP

New Delhi

27 August 2020 23:46 IST

‘BJP is saying it does not have money ever since it came to power’

AAP on Thursday said that since the BJP came to power in the three municipal corporations, it has been complaining that they do not have money to even pay salaries to the employees and added that they should resign and let AAP run the civic bodies.

“Stop crying like a child and if you can pay salaries, then run the corporations or else, resign and let us run these. We will run the corporations with the same fund and also run it well,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said while addressing a press conference.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that as an MLA, wherever he goes, people of that area complain about the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. “Today, I will request all the AAP volunteers and leaders that whenever anyone complains about the civic bodies, tell them to handover the work to AAP and we will perform with utmost care,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘World-class city’

Mr. Bharadwaj said that AAP will make Delhi a world-class city and make a cleanliness model for Delhi when the party comes to power in the municipal corporations.