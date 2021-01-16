Let us run civic bodies, AAP tells BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the BJP should resign from the municipal corporations and pass over their governance to them.

“Despite knowing that the BJP-ruled civic bodies owe more than ₹6,000 crore to the Kejriwal govt., we have released ₹938 crores because we do not want the employees of civic bodies to suffer anymore,” said AAP leader Atishi said.

She said in the last 15 years, the only work the BJP-ruled corporations have done is corruption. “They have not performed any of the duties, be it cleaning of the roads or the drains or to manage the sanitation, nothing has been done...,” she said.