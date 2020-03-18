Let staff work from home, Gurugram MNCs advised

GURUGRAM

18 March 2020 01:11 IST

The district administration on Tuesday issued an advisory for all multinational companies, information technology firms and industries in Gurugram to allow their employees to work from home till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

District Magistrate Amit Khatri has appointed the District Food and Supply Controller as nodal officer for enforcement of provisions of the Centre’s notification on masks and hand sanitisers. The District Drugs Control Officer has been directed to ensure sufficient availability of surgical and protective masks and hand sanitisers at prices not exceeding the Maximum Retail Price.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the district administration, information was received about 1,486 passengers with travel history outside India or suspected cases in Gurugram; 1,273 out of them are in home quarantine and three each are admitted to three hospitals. As many as 207 people have completed 28 days of home quarantine.

A total of 21 samples, including four on Tuesday, have been sent for examination. One came back positive and 15 negative.

The results for five samples are awaited. Four passengers are untraceable due to incomplete address.