Let courts decide who is guilty in Sushant murder case: women association

It appeals to the media to stop its ‘trial’ that is interfering with the legal process

The All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) on Monday said that all sensitive persons are deeply grieved by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and want justice for him and his family but the courts should be allowed to decide whether Rhea Chakraborty is guilty or not.

“The way in which the media is attacking and smearing Rhea is a shameful and criminal act. The manner in which media personnel pushed and shoved Rhea on Sunday cannot be condemned enough. Action must be taken against the people who did this,” the AIPWA said. The association appealed to the media to stop its “media trial” that is interfering with the legal process and doing injustice to all persons involved.

Political mileage

It added that the issue is being utilised to divert attention from burning issues like growing unemployment and economic distress in the country and political parties are simply trying to gain political mileage out of Sushant’s death, especially with the ensuing Bihar Assembly elections.

“Even if a woman may be found guilty of a crime, in a fair legal process, she must be given the opportunity to present her side of the story. The investigative agencies must do their work impartially. The media trial is vitiating the climate to the extent that will make a free and fair process by investigative agencies and even judiciary difficult,” the AIPWA said.

It appealed to the courts, the National Women’s Commission and the News Broadcasting Standards Authority to intervene strongly and stop the “smear campaign” against Rhea.