‘Let BJP run colleges if AAP govt. cannot’

If the Delhi government was unable to run colleges, it should leave it to the BJP, the party said here on Friday.
The biggest failure of the Delhi government was non-payment of salaries to teachers, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said. “Due to this failure, the reputation of renowned DU is at stake,” Mr. Gupta alleged.
“Such a model of education can not be found anywhere in the world where teachers have to beg for salaries. Instead of listening to the problems of teachers, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is blaming colleges,” he also alleged.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, welcomed the decision of the Delhi High Court asking the Delhi government to pay arrears and other allowances of teachers and other employees of 12 DU colleges within 14 days.
“In view of the decision of the court, Mr. Sisodia should apologise to the teachers and other employees of all these 12 colleges,” he said.
