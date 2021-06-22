Less vaccination despite availability, says BJP

Party says it will ask L-G to handover vaccination to the three civic bodies

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Kejriwal government had deliberately administered less vaccine doses to citizens on Monday despite adequate availability.

This raised a big question mark on the intentions and “mismanagement” of vaccine doses by the government, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

11 lakh doses available

“Till June 21 morning, there were more than 11 lakh doses of vaccines. But still an atmosphere of panic was created as if there was acute shortage of vaccines,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“Kejriwal’s only aim is to somehow blame the Centre to hide his own shortcomings,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said he would urge Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to handover vaccination to the three municipal corporations, which have done a “great job” despite alleged roadblocks created by the Delhi government.

“Instead of trying to save the lives of Delhiites, Kejriwal is deliberately delaying the task of giving vaccine shots so that if something goes wrong, he could, as he always does, blame the Central government for it. This shows the mindset of Kejriwal and the extent to which he can go for cheap political gains,” Leader of the Opposition alleged.