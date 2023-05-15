ADVERTISEMENT

Less than three months after joining BJP, Bawana councillor returns to AAP

May 15, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Pawan Sehrawat had won the MCD elections last December on an AAP ticket, before switching sides on February 24; AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the councillor was constantly in touch with him

The Hindu Bureau

Bawana councillor Pawan Sehrawat on Sunday returned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), nearly three months after he had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on an AAP ticket last December, Mr. Sehrawat joined the BJP on February 24 just hours hours before the MCD House meeting and Standing Committee elections.

Reinducting Mr. Sehrawat into the party at a press conference, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the councillor from ward no. 30 had left due to “organisational differences”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“But his heart remained here and he was constantly in touch with me. We cleared all misunderstandings and today he has come back to the party with respect,” the Rajinder Nagar MLA added.

“I have returned to my family today. We will take forward the work of AAP and work shoulder-to-shoulder with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Mr. Sehrawat said.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sehrawat had “lost his political credibility”.

He added, “104 BJP councilors won in the election and they are all intact. Mr. Sehrawat himself came to our office and joined our party expressing confidence in the BJP’s ideology. If today, he has gone back to AAP, it is his will. It is up to Mr. Sehrawat where he wants to go, but with two summersaults, he has lost his political credibility.”

Mr. Sehrawat’s move comes days after the Supreme Court’s observation last Friday that the Lieutenant-Governor has to act on the “aid and advice” of the council of Ministers of Delhi in nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD. The court is currently hearing a plea by the Delhi government against the nomination of 10 aldermen by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US