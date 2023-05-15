Less than three months after joining BJP, Bawana councillor returns to AAP

May 15, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Bawana councillor Pawan Sehrawat on Sunday returned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), nearly three months after he had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on an AAP ticket last December, Mr. Sehrawat joined the BJP on February 24 just hours hours before the MCD House meeting and Standing Committee elections.

Reinducting Mr. Sehrawat into the party at a press conference, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the councillor from ward no. 30 had left due to “organisational differences”.

“But his heart remained here and he was constantly in touch with me. We cleared all misunderstandings and today he has come back to the party with respect,” the Rajinder Nagar MLA added.

“I have returned to my family today. We will take forward the work of AAP and work shoulder-to-shoulder with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Mr. Sehrawat said.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sehrawat had “lost his political credibility”.

He added, “104 BJP councilors won in the election and they are all intact. Mr. Sehrawat himself came to our office and joined our party expressing confidence in the BJP’s ideology. If today, he has gone back to AAP, it is his will. It is up to Mr. Sehrawat where he wants to go, but with two summersaults, he has lost his political credibility.”

Mr. Sehrawat’s move comes days after the Supreme Court’s observation last Friday that the Lieutenant-Governor has to act on the “aid and advice” of the council of Ministers of Delhi in nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD. The court is currently hearing a plea by the Delhi government against the nomination of 10 aldermen by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.