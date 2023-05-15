HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Less than three months after joining BJP, Bawana councillor returns to AAP

Pawan Sehrawat had won the MCD elections last December on an AAP ticket, before switching sides on February 24; AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the councillor was constantly in touch with him

May 15, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Bawana councillor Pawan Sehrawat on Sunday returned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), nearly three months after he had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on an AAP ticket last December, Mr. Sehrawat joined the BJP on February 24 just hours hours before the MCD House meeting and Standing Committee elections.

Reinducting Mr. Sehrawat into the party at a press conference, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the councillor from ward no. 30 had left due to “organisational differences”.

“But his heart remained here and he was constantly in touch with me. We cleared all misunderstandings and today he has come back to the party with respect,” the Rajinder Nagar MLA added.

“I have returned to my family today. We will take forward the work of AAP and work shoulder-to-shoulder with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Mr. Sehrawat said.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sehrawat had “lost his political credibility”.

He added, “104 BJP councilors won in the election and they are all intact. Mr. Sehrawat himself came to our office and joined our party expressing confidence in the BJP’s ideology. If today, he has gone back to AAP, it is his will. It is up to Mr. Sehrawat where he wants to go, but with two summersaults, he has lost his political credibility.”

Mr. Sehrawat’s move comes days after the Supreme Court’s observation last Friday that the Lieutenant-Governor has to act on the “aid and advice” of the council of Ministers of Delhi in nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD. The court is currently hearing a plea by the Delhi government against the nomination of 10 aldermen by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.