Less than 500 new cases for fourth straight day

Work on central vaccine storage facility almost complete

The Capital witnessed 442 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,27,698, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the 12th day in a row that the number of new cases has been less than 1,000 and the fourth consecutive day on which it has been less than 500. The last time the number of new cases was 1,000 or more was on December 24, when there were 1,063 new cases.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,609, as per the bulletin.

Of the total cases, 6,12,527 people have recovered and there are 4,562 active cases and 79,777 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.55% on Tuesday and the overall positivity till now was 6.97%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 13,954 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 12,184 were vacant, as per the bulletin. There were 3,400 containment zones in the city as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the work on a central vaccine storage facility for the city at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital is almost complete, as per hospital authorities.

Training for drive

The training of the healthcare workers and police for the vaccination drive have also been completed, said the officials.