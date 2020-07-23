Less than 1,500 new cases for seven consecutive days

As many as 1,041 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,27,364, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 26 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 3,745.

Of the total cases, 1,09,065 people have recovered and there are 14,554 active cases at present.

On June 23, the new cases had almost touched 4,000 – highest so far – and since then the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the past seven days.

Also, of the total 18,226 tests done in the past 24 hours, over 68.3% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The active cases have been decreasing since July 1 and it has decreased from 27,007 on July 1 by over 46.1% to reach 14,554 on Thursday.

Also, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been decreasing for the past 22 days. On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it decreased to 3,271 on Thursday. During the same period, the number of COVID-19 positive people under home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 to 8,000.

Also, the positivity rate, which is the percentage of people testing positive, has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 6.7%.

The number of containment zones has increased to 704 that was 461 on June 22, when the Delhi government decided to redesign such zones.