Less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases for 13th straight day

New Delhi

29 July 2020 23:32 IST

Officials told to furnish all relevant details in ex gratia cases

As many as 1,035 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,33,310, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. Also, 26 more deaths were reported in a single day, taking the toll to 3,907. Of the total cases, 1,18,633 people have recovered and there are now 10,770 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department has issued an order asking departments to furnish all details when seeking compensation of ₹1 crore for family of people who have died due to COVID-19, and pointed out that there was pendency due to this.

“It is observed that the administrative departments of the deceased send the case without enclosing requisite documents, which causes delay in processing,” read an order issued on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 13 days.

Active cases have also been decreasing, from 27,007 on July 1 to 10,770 — a drop of 60%.

A total of 17,392 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours out of which 70.8% were rapid antigen tests, which have shown low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has decreased from 5,892 on July 1 to 3,028 on Wednesday. In the same period, the number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation has decreased from 16,703 to 5,894.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, has dropped from 12.2% to 5.9%.

The number of containment zones, meanwhile, increased to 704 on Wednesday; compared to 461 on June 22, when the government decided to redesign the zones.