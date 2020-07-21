Less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi

21 July 2020 00:10 IST

Only 11,470 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the lowest in July so far

With the lowest number of COVID-19 tests being conducted in a day in July, Delhi recorded 954 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,23,747, said a health bulletin released by the AAP government on Monday.

The last time Delhi recorded less than 1,000 new cases was on June 20, when 990 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours.

Also, 35 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,663. Of the total cases, 1,04,918 people have recovered and 15,166 are active cases so far.

Only 11,470 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, while most of the days in July had reported more than 20,000 tests, except for two days — July 6 and 13, both Mondays — when a similar drop in tests was reported.

According to officials, the number of tests in Monday’s bulletins is less as the data are actually of tests conducted on Sunday, which are lesser than other days.

On June 23, the number of new cases had almost touched 4,000 – the highest so far – and since then it has been dropping steadily. In fact, for the last 10 days, less than 2,000 new cases have been reported in the Capital.

The active cases have also been decreasing since July 1, when it was 27,007, to reach 15,166 on Monday.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been decreasing for the past 19 days. On July 1, 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied, and on Monday the figure stood at 3,517. The number of COVID-19-positive people in home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 on July 1 to 8,379 on July 20.

Also, the percentage of people testing positive has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 8.3% on Monday.