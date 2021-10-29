‘Less deaths during pandemic year in Delhi’

New Delhi

29 October 2021 01:35 IST

2,495 more people died in 2019 as compared to 2020, says annual report

The number of deaths and births in Delhi fell during 2020, when COVID-19 hit the Capital, as compared to 2019, says the ‘Annual Report on Registration of Births & Deaths in Delhi-2020’ of the city Government.

A total of 1,42,789 deaths were registered in the city in 2020 as compared to 1,45,284 in 2019. The total number of births registered during 2020 was 3,01,645 as against 3,65,868 in 2019.

The ‘Sex Ratio at Birth’ has increased to 933 females per thousand males in 2020 from 920 in 2019. The Infant Mortality Rate, the number of infant deaths per thousand live births, fell to 20.37 in 2020 from 24.12 a year ago, says the report.

Advertising

Advertising

Lockdown effect

“In Delhi, a lot of people come from other States for treatment and some of them die in hospitals. But because of lockdowns, people from other States coming to Delhi fell drastically during 2020. This could be one reason for the fall in the number of deaths,” a Delhi Government official told The Hindu.

As per the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, municipal bodies are responsible for registering every birth and death in the city and the report is a compilation of these figures.

More COVID-linked deaths

According to the report, 10.11% of total deaths happened due to COVID-19, identified and not identified, which is more than the official death figures of 2020 given by the Delhi Government.

“The analysis of major causes of institutional deaths during 2020 as per ICD 10 (i.e. International Classification of Diseases-10th Revision) reflect that 10.11% deaths due to COVID-19 virus identified and not identified, 7.74% deaths were due to septicemia, 5.48% due to shock, not elsewhere classified, 5.4% due to diseases of pulmonary circulation and other forms of heart disease, 3.08% due to diseases of liver and other forms of heart diseases, and 3% due to tuberculosis. The remaining MCD deaths were due to other causes,” the report said.

The total deaths due to COVID in 2020 were 10,536, according to the Delhi Government bulletin released on December 31. But as per the report, the total deaths identified and not identified are 14,436. “Identified deaths are those which are confirmed COVID deaths. Not identified are deaths that happened outside a hospital and families are claiming them to be COVID-related,” an official said.