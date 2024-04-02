Leopard enters house, injures eight persons

April 02, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Eight persons were injured early on Monday morning in north Delhi’s Wazirabad after a leopard strayed into a house and attacked them, the police said.

The animal was tranquillised by Forest Department officials following a rescue operation that lasted for over five hours.

Officials said the leopard was spotted in Jagatpur village adjacent to the Yamuna and that it might have wandered into the area from the nearby Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

“Officials locked the leopard in a room and sent the injured persons to a hospital,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

