GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard enters house, injures eight persons

April 02, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons were injured early on Monday morning in north Delhi’s Wazirabad after a leopard strayed into a house and attacked them, the police said.

The animal was tranquillised by Forest Department officials following a rescue operation that lasted for over five hours.

Officials said the leopard was spotted in Jagatpur village adjacent to the Yamuna and that it might have wandered into the area from the nearby Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

 “Officials locked the leopard in a room and sent the injured persons to a hospital,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

Related Topics

wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.