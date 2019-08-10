Leopard strays into house on Sohna Road

A three-year-old male leopard was rescued from a salon on the Gurugram-Alwar Highway, also known as Sohna Road, just a few hundred metres from the busy Vatika Chowk intersection connecting Golf Course Extension Road and the Southern Peripheral Road.

Teams of the Forest Department and the police managed to rescue the feline without using tranquillisers or causing serious injuries to the big cat.

The leopard was first spotted in the afternoon in the basement of a house located along the highway by construction workers who alerted the owner, Sanjay.

The big cat, however, jumped the boundary of the house and entered the adjoining residence belonging to Sanjay’s uncle Rajender Yadav.

“It [the leopard] hid behind a bush in our backyard. My wife mistook it for a monkey and tried to shoo it away before Sanjay alerted her,” said Mr. Yadav, a retired excise and taxation official.

As news spread of a leopard on the prowl in the city, over 2,000 people gathered at the spot.

‘Maintained calm’

Mr. Yadav said that he did not allow anyone inside his house and told them to keep calm. “We locked ourselves in a room and called up the police and the Forest Department,” he added.

But before the Forest Department team could come and begin rescue operations, the feline climbed a tree to reach the terrace of the building. The animal attacked Mr. Yadav’s nephew Rajesh while trying to escape. It then entered a nearby salon.

Acting quickly, Sajid, the hair dresser, and his two customers rushed out of the shop and pulled down the shutter behind them, trapping the feline inside.

“The leopard was hiding in a cardboard box. A cage was put at the entrance of the salon and the feline sneaked into it. The leopard was rescued without the help of tranquillisers. It is under observation and will soon be released into the wild,” said Vinod Kumar, Gurugram Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest.