Leopard cub found dead in Delhi's Alipur; accident suspected

December 13, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - New Delhi

A police team reached the spot and found the animal's body, an official said, adding that it appeared to be a case of a road accident

A leopard cub was found dead on National Highway 44 near the Khatushyam temple in outer Delhi's Alipur in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police received a call about it around 4 am, they said.

The forest department was informed for further necessary action, he added.

