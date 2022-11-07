Lekhi calls for transfer of Satyendar  Jain from Delhi prison

Demand comes after jailed “conman” Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a second letter to the L-G about his alleged dealings with AAP

Demand comes after jailed “conman” Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a second letter to the L-G about his alleged dealings with AAP

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday demanded that jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain be transferred to some other prison outside Delhi as he could misuse his position as Jail Minister to get undue benefits while lodged in Mandoli jail.

She also called for his immediate sacking as Minister after jailed “conman” Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a second letter to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday about his alleged dealings with AAP.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Lekhi said, “I request the Delhi L-G, the Delhi government and the judiciary to transfer Mr. Jain to some other jail outside Delhi as he could misuse his position to continue extorting money.”

In the first letter to the L-G, Mr. Chandrashekhar had said that he was asked ₹50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat by Mr. Jain while lodged in the prison. In his second letter, he alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked to bring least 20 to 30 people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who could give at least ₹500 crore to the party.

Jail official

Former Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel who was accused of receiving ₹12.5 crore by Mr. Chandrashekhar was transferred on Friday by the L-G, asking him to report to the police headquarters for “further orders”.

Ms. Lekhi said how was it that Mr. Goel was transferred after the receipt of the letter but Mr. Jain continued to be lodged in the prison in the same place where he is the Jail Minister.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday attacked the BJP saying that a “thug” by the name of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has become the brand ambassador for the BJP with the State elections due in Gujarat and the municipal elections due in Delhi.

“Gujarat-Delhi elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear. They’re piggybacking on a conman like him for mileage. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has become the BJP’s star campaigner. The BJP is fighting these elections with his support,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.