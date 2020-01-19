Legislators denied tickets weigh options

At least four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, who were denied tickets in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, said on Saturday that they would fight the election as Independents or from a different party.

Sitting AAP legislator and party chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Jagdeep Singh, who did not get a party ticket said that he has resigned from AAP and had sent his resignation over email. “I am talking to people in my area and will take a decision on how to fight the elections... I will definitely fight the election and keep serving the people of Hari Nagar,” he added.

“I will fight the election for sure,” AAP sitting MLA Surender Singh, who was also denied an AAP ticket, told The Hindu.

He said that he was in talks with multiple political parties and would fight the election either as an Independent or from another political party.

Money for ticket

Meanwhile, AAP Badarpur MLA N.D. Sharma said he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday and will be fighting the election from Badarpur under the BSP ticket. “I was asked to give ₹10 crore to fight the elections. Where is the honest politics that AAP had promised?” He had resigned from the party earlier this month.