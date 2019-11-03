Legal authority to conduct special Lok Adalat today

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) will conduct a special Lok Adalat on Sunday to dispose of pending traffic challans which were issued till August 31.

Earlier, the special Lok Adalat was scheduled in December. But following The Hindu’s report in September which had highlighted the issues faced by those visiting the Lok Adalats to get their respective traffic penalties and notices cleared, the decision was taken to conduct one on Sunday, said officials.

‘More courts’

DSLSA Special Secretary Gautam Manan said to remove hassles faced by the public in the previous Lok Adalat held in September, there will be thrice the number of courts operational on Sunday. “In the last Lok Adalat, there were 15 courts operational which were dealing with all kinds of cases, which increased load on each court. As a result, people had to wait for a long time. However, this time, there will be 45 courts operational across all the district courts which will only deal with the traffic challans issued till August 31 and the cases under Section 138 NI (Negotiable Instruments) Act,” he said.

Mr. Manan added that provisions will be made for separate queues for senior citizens and women apart from law students, who will act as volunteers. “We are concentrating on clearing the backlog of traffic challans this time and want to ease the process of disposing of the penalties and notices. We are expecting around 10,000 people at this Lok Adalat,” he said. When The Hindu visited the National Lok Adalat held on September 14 across the six district courts in the city, several people had complained of the unending queues.

Abdullah, who was fined for not wearing a helmet, had said: “When the government talks about cashless economy, why can’t they provide the infrastructure to pay fine using applications like PayTm or ATM cards? Anyway, with higher penalties, people will not have the cash to pay on the spot.”