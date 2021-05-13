‘Left with 2-3 days’ vaccine stock for 45+ age group, health workers’

New Delhi

13 May 2021 23:06 IST

Atishi requests Central govt. to make more doses available

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday said the Capital was left with just two to three days’ stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses for those above 45 years of age as well as engaged in healthcare and front-line duties.

For those falling in the 18-44 age group, she said, Delhi had eight days’ stock of Covishield doses available. Over 41 lakh doses had been administered in the city so far and 74,448 people having been vaccinated in Delhi on Wednesday, she said.

“Delhi currently has three days of Covaxin and two days of Covishield stock for those above 45 years of age, healthcare and front-line workers. We request the government to make more doses available for this category,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

40.29 lakh utilised

The Capital, Ms. Atishi said, had so far got 43.20 lakh doses for 45-plus citizens, healthcare and front-line workers of which 40.29 lakh had been utilised.

Delhi had received 8.17 lakh doses of vaccine doses for the 18-44 category of which 4.27 lakh had been utilised and the remaining doses, primarily Covishield, could last up to eight days, Ms. Atishi said.

This, she said, even as the city had already run out of Covaxin stock for the 18+ category and most of the centres administering the Bharat Biotech-manufactured vaccine had been temporarily shut till further orders.

“Dispensaries conduct routine immunisation of children on Wednesdays and Fridays. So, there were fewer vaccination centres on May 12,” she said.

41.64 lakh doses

According to the vaccine bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday, a total number of 41.64 lakh doses had been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in the city since the inoculation drive began on January 16.