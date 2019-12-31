Left parties protest against police action

Several left parties staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protesters over the last few weeks in the country.

CPI(M) politburo member Hannan Mollah alleged that the BJP government was misleading the country on the issue of NPR and NRC by spreading lies.

“The values of equality and secularism of our freedom struggle are being destroyed through the CAA. While there is widespread resistance against the CAA, the brutal police repression is seen only in the BJP-ruled States. In U.P., Yogi government has publicly declared that it will take revenge on people involved in CAA protests. This is an attack on the spirit of our Constitution,” he said.

‘RSS agenda’

Mr. Mollah added that citizenship can be by birth or by naturalisation but citizenship based on religion is to implement the RSS agenda.

The protest call was given by CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), AIFB, RSP and CGPI for a joint dharna against the police brutalities on people protesting against CAA, NPR and NRC in Uttar Pradesh and other States. Several people participated in the protest despite cold conditions and raised slogans against police force, accusing them of committing “atrocities” on peaceful protesters.

At least 26 peopledied and scores were injured during clashes between protesters and the police.