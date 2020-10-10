Left parties in Haryana declare support for farmers’ stir

The Haryana units of four Left parties on Friday declared their active support for the farmers’ ongoing agitation against three farm Bills.

At a joint meeting at Rohtak, the parties asked their cadres and urged upon the mass fronts to mobilise all sections of people in support of the programme of action announced by All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee for boycotting all those public representatives who were supporting the bill for their personal vested political interests.

The meeting held under the presidentship of Prem Singh Gehlawat of CPI(ML) was attended by Surender Singh and Inderjit Singh (CPM), Daryao Singh Kashyap and Satpal Beniwal (CPI), Satyawan and Anoop Singh of SUCI(C).

At the meeting, farmers of Haryana were greeted for putting up a stiff resistance against the three farm Bills imposed in dictatorial manner and were bound to destroy the crucial sector of agriculture as well as the larger national interests, including food security.

The left parties will also support the November 26 and 27 ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme.

The meeting condemned the Hathras horror and denounced the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh whose conduct was a blot not only on the Constitution and rule of law, but also against the humanity.