Left parties ask Cong. to accommodate them in Haryana, LS polls

January 25, 2024

Amid preparations for a joint rally in Haryana’s Jind next month, leaders of the Left parties in Haryana have demanded that the Congress accommodate them along with other parties of the INDIA bloc for both the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly polls in the State. The CPM and CPI had unsuccessfully contested the Hisar and SC-reserved Ambala Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

The call comes amid pressure on the principal Opposition party from partners in the INDIA bloc across States to pare down its ambitions and cede more seats to them. The Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party has also sought three Lok Sabha seats in Haryana bordering Punjab, where it is in power, from the Congress – Sirsa, Ambala and Kurukshetra.

CPI(M) secretary Surender Singh said both Left parties [CPI(M) and CPI) had contested one parliamentary seat and seven Assembly seats each in 2019, and expected the same this time as well in order to put up a united front against the BJP.

“Though we are not rigid and will be reasonable in our demand, it won’t be possible for us to support Congress wholeheartedly otherwise,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

Haryana CPI secretary Daryao Singh Kashyap said the decision for contesting the parliamentary seats in Haryana would be taken at the Jind rally [on February 25]. “If not the Lok Sabha seats, the Congress must accommodate us for Vidhan Sabha polls,” he said.

The last time the Left parties had secured seats in Assembly polls in Haryana was in 1987 when the CPM and CPI, in an alliance with Chaudhary Devi Lal’s Lok Dal, had won in Tohana and Shahbad.

CPI(M) district secretary Jagmati Sangwan said the joint rally would be addressed by party leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s Amarjeet Kaur and conventions were being held at the district level to mobilise support for the rally.