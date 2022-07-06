Left in the lurch: shortlisted IAF Airmen candidates feel cheated

July 06, 2022 00:07 IST

They have moved Delhi High Court seeking completion of recruitment process

Over a year after the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the names of aspirants short-listed for the position of Airmen, the recruitment process has allegedly been scrapped to make way for the Agnipath scheme, much to the dismay of hapless candidates who have been waiting for their joining letters. “I have been cheated. After going through the written examination and then clearing medical, they have cancelled the whole recruitment process without any intimation. I feel like crying,” said Sachin Maheshwari whose name figured in the provisional select list (PSL) published by the IAF on May 31 last year. Mr. Maheshwari, a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, narrated that he had to undergo a costly nose surgery and also bring his weight down from 108 kg to 70 kg just to clear the medical test. At a press conference held on June 19, 2022, Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha said that all pending recruitment process in the Air Force stood cancelled and future recruitments will be done only through the Agniveer route. On June 29, an IAF said on tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter that it has received 2,01,648 applications for Agniveer, registration for which closed on Tuesday. Another aspirant Aman Verma, a resident of Jaspur town in Uttarakhand, said the IAF used to regularly update its website about the delay in announcing the enrolment list. However, after the Agnipath scheme was announced, the link to the site stopped working. “After clearing the written and medical tests, I stopped further studies. Now I have no other option but to apply under the Agnipath scheme,” Mr. Verma said. Subham Kadian from Rohtak in Haryana said he has wasted three years life because of the protracted recruitment process. “I was hopeful that once selected into the Air Force, I would continue to pursue my graduation through online learning and then later apply for officer’s position,” Mr. Kadain said. “However, under this Agnipath scheme, I cannot pursue for officer’s position or anything else. And after four years, I will become overage. I am undecided whether or not to apply for Agnipath scheme,” Mr. Kadian added. On Tuesday, 20 other candidates who had appeared in all the phases of recruitment -- online test, a physical fitness test, a group discussion, adaptability tests and medical examination –- and qualified in all of them approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the IAF to complete the recruitment process by publishing enrolment list. The High Court has posted the petition for hearing after two weeks after it was informed by the Centre’s counsel that the Supreme Court is already seized of a similar petition. As per the petition before the High Court, the notification for the recruitment of Airmen position was issued by IAF in December 2019. The written test was to be conducted in March 2020 but it got delayed to November 2020 due to COVID-19. The physical test took place in January 2021 and the medical test in February 2021. The Provisional Selection List (PSL) was published on May 31, 2021. Since then, the date for announcement of the enrolment list, has kept getting pushed. The petition stated that various successive statements were posted by IAF on their official website stating that there is a delay in declaration of result on account of COVID and administrative reasons. The latest statement released on May 31, 2022, states, “Due to administrative reasons, the enrolment of airmen for Intake 02/21 and declaration of result for STAR 01/2021 online examination are delayed. Candidates are advised to keep checking their email and CASB web portal regularly for latest updates”.

The petition moved in HC stated, “The cancellation of the recruitment process initiated via 2019 notification is wholly illegal, arbitrary as well as violative of the rights of the petitioners guaranteed under the Constitution of India.” It added that the position of the 20 candidates were adversely affected by non-completion of the selection process as they have lost many other job opportunities by not joining or applying for them. Apart from the judicial fora – Supreme Court and Delhi High Court – Brigadier (Retired) Vivek Chhatre of the India Army has initiated an online petition at change.org urging the government to complete the intake of aspiring IAF Airmen waiting for enrolment list, before moving ahead with the Agnipath scheme. The hasty implementation of the Agnipath scheme is hurting young armed forces aspirants, Brigadier (Retired) Chhatre said. As on July 5, the online petition has got 7,219 signatories.

