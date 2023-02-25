Left because of corruption, says AAP councillor after joining BJP

February 25, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

An hour before the MCD House reconvened to elect the six members of the Standing Committee on Friday, AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP.

Inducting him into the party, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP leaders were upset with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “dictatorial attitude” and the Delhi government’s “corruption”.

After joining the BJP, Mr. Sahrawat, elected from Bawana Ward No. 30, alleged that the AAP leadership had instructed its councillors to “create ruckus in the House so that the Standing Committee elections could not be held”. “This is the reason bottles and chairs were hurled,” he said.

“For a long time, I worked for AAP but I was suffocated by the big game of corruption going on inside the party and that’s why I left the party,” said Mr. Sehrawat.

Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that five BJP councillors voted for AAP in Friday’s internal elections of the MCD. “Everyone is aware that 134 councillors of AAP won in the MCD elections, and one of them, Pawan Sehrawat left AAP and joined the BJP this morning, which means that there should have been 133 votes for AAP. But AAP got five more votes than it had expected,” said Mhe Bharadwaj.

He said that no Congress councillor took part in the voting process, so, it clearly means that a few of the BJP councillors have voted in favour of the AAP.

“I believe that this is a major win for the Arvind Kejriwal brand of politics. Until very recently, the BJP was claiming that councillors of AAP would break away and join their party, but what we have seen today is just the opposite of that. This means that some councillors in BJP are disgruntled and in their hearts they also support Arvind Kejriwal and his brand of politics,” he said.

