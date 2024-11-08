 />
Leaves taken by doctors during RG Kar protest to be adjusted against their official quota: AIIMS Delhi

Published - November 08, 2024 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi at a candlelight march demanding justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi at a candlelight march demanding justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case. | Photo Credit: file photo

The AIIMS Delhi administration has issued an office memorandum stating that the leaves taken by the resident doctors during the agitation in August against the RG Kar rape and murder case will be adjusted against their quota of day offs.

In response, the hospital’s resident doctors’ association (RDA) said it will ensure that the memorandum, which could affect the doctors’ careers, is not implemented.

In the memorandum issued on Sunday, the Registrar of the medical facility said the matter had been examined by the competent authority.

Resident doctors from several major public and private hospitals in the city, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Fortis Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, and PSRI Hospital, were part of a 10-day agitation against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The strike had impacted elective medical services across Delhi.

Referring to the proceedings in the apex court on Thursday related to the suo motu case the court is hearing on the RG Kar incident, the RDA said, “Our legal team has presented our case in the Supreme Court today, and our concerns have been put forth. The Chief Justice of India has also appealed to the AIIMS Director to take our concerns into consideration and take a sympathetic approach on this issue.”

The RDA had earlier written to the administration requesting “a non-coercive approach towards the doctors/residents who participated in the protest”.

