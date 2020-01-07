Delhi

Leave past behind, return to campus: JNU VC to students

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. File

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

“I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind,” Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity’s premises.

In a brief statement, Mr. Kumar said, “Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident [violence] is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind.”

More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening after a mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property.

