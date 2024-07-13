Leasing out of public spaces to film crews impacting business, say traders

Traders and shop owners in Connaught Place expressed sharp disapproval of the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) filming policy after several parking lots and corridors in the area were allegedly taken over by film crew without prior notice.

“We received no prior information about the shooting. The NDMC is renting out the area without considering our interests. While the civic body stands to earn, we as traders are losing customers and money,” said New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) general secretary Vikram Badhwar.

He further alleged that the film crew took over parking lots in Blocks A and B, causing issues for customers and employees alike. “The crew also littered the space and were rowdy with shop owners,” he said.

Under the NDMC’s filming policy, film crews can apply to utilise public spaces under its jurisdiction for shooting purposes at costs ranging anywhere between ₹30,000 to ₹2 lakh per day, along with a security deposit, according to an NDMC official. The policy was enacted to bring in more revenue for the civic body, he said, adding that prime locations include Nehru Park, Connaught Place, Lodhi Garden, and Sanjay Jheel.

Connaught Place, in particular, is an especially popular spot owing to the presence of several colonial structures in the market. But frequent shoots have irked traders, who say their business is disturbed by the “commercialisation” of the area.

“The parking spaces taken over by film crews are intended for customers of restaurants and those who want to enjoy the ambience of the market. How can they be taken over?” asked Manpreet Singh, who owns Zen restaurant in the area.

He added that the corridor was neither private property nor part of the NDMC. “It was created for public use. By commercialising this spot, the NDMC has displayed blatant disregard for those who visit Connaught Place,” he said.

Vipin Singh, a store manager in the area, said business was heavily impacted on the days that the filming crew rented out the parking lots. “In summer, customers usually come by car and prefer parking in spaces which are relatively emptier to avoid walking too much in the heat. But on the days the filming crew was present, they had to park much further away,” he said.

“We usually get over 1,000 customers during the course of the day, but that day, we got hardly 50 to 100 customers,” said Kamleshwar Prasad, an assistant manager at Wengers. “The crew’s vehicles occupied the entire space throughout the day, even though shooting only took place at midnight. A crane removed any others cars that parked in the area,” he added.

Traders added that the NDMC should consult with shop owners in the area before leasing out the space in order to minimise losses. “There is no point in arguing with the authorities once they have already granted permission to filming crews. Discussion should ideally take place before a decision is taken. The NDMC did not involve us initially and continues to exclude us,” said Mr. Prasad.