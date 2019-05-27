Learning disabilities can be diagnosed by NIMHANS battery, Centre tells HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that learning disabilities can be diagnosed by National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) battery, a tool that can ascertain the degree of the disability.

The Centre also told Justice Vibhu Bakhru that as per the disability assessment guidelines notified last year, NIMHANS battery is the prescribed diagnostic tool to assess learning disabilities.

The submission was made during the hearing of a plea by a man claiming that there was no method or criteria fixed for ascertaining the percentage of disability. The man, whose son suffers from dyslexia, said the guidelines in place only evaluate and certify the disability in cases of learning disabilities like dyslexia.

The Centre said that anyone who tests positive according to the battery, would be considered as 40% disabled and they would be eligible for all attendant benefits.

Taking note of the government’s submission, the High Court disposed of the petition, saying the grievance of the petitioner stands addressed.