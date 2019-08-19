Leaks in govt.’s water supply pledge?

Squatting on the floor of her one-room house in Gautampuri, Majjo, 50, was washing kitchen utensils with water stored in a small white bucket.

To her left, a yellow plastic pipe jutting out of the wall was blocked at the mouth with a crumpled piece of paper.

“We haven’t received a single drop of water yet. If there was water, we would have put a tap instead of the paper,” said Majjo, who had taken the water connection a week ago.

Interestingly, on June 19, a Delhi government official statement claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “fulfilled his promise” by “supplying Ganga water” to households in “Badarpur Assembly constituency”, the area where Majjo lives.

It’s not just her who is waiting for the pipe to bring home some good news but several others in Gautampuri who have taken the connection in the hope of piped water supply.

A spot check at Gautampuri and Sanjay Colony, both unauthorised colonies, where the government said it had started supplying water to houses via pipelines, showed that the assertion was far from accurate.

While the residents of Gautampuri were yet to receive water supply, at Sanjay Colony, people were dependent on tankers for drinking water as the Delhi Jal Board water supply barely lasted 15 minutes a day, that too in “community taps”.

Mr. Kejriwal, during a visit to Tughlakabad on June 2, had promised that “residents of the area will start getting drinking water in their taps in a week”. Sanjay Colony is a part of Tughlakabad.

When contacted, DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya did not comment on the matter.

Poll promise

Reducing water bills was one of the planks on which the Aam Aadmi Party fought and won the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013. It had announced 20 kilolitres of free water to all households every month.

According to the DJB, headed by Mr. Kejriwal, the daily water production in the city since 2015 has increased from 835 million gallons per day (MGD) to 935 MGD. “In just four and a half years, the number of colonies with piped water supply has increased from 58% to 88%,” Mr. Kejriwal had said while addressing a gathering in June.

But a senior DJB official said that the number of hours for which the colonies get water supply varies. “The colonies which are at the tail end of the supply line get less water,” the official added.

The DJB said water supply network has been extended to 372 unauthorised colonies in the last four years and most of them are now getting piped drinking water. People living in unauthorised colonies are the voter base of the AAP.

Health issues

“My daughter-in-law is pregnant. When I am at hospital with her, how will my daughter [Nargis, a Class X student] manage to fetch water on her own? We took the connection in a hurry hoping to get water supply at home,” said Majjo.

“As we did not have the money, my neighbour paid the ₹1,700 application fees for the connection. Sometimes, I hear a sound in the pipe, like when you are smoking a hukka, but there is no water,” she said, adding that that they spent around ₹6,500 to get the connection.

The mother of four said that they get water from a nearby borewell thrice a day, but it causes health problems. “The borewell water is hard and unfit for consumption. I was diagnosed with kidney stones twice, but I did not undergo a surgery. I was saved by the desi dawai [local medicine],” she said with a smile.

Dry pipelines

Outside Mukheem Khan’s house in another part of Gautampuri, a worker was drilling a hole into a pipeline meant to supply DJB water to the area. He marked a spot with a driller and then with a chisel and hammer made a hole into the large pipe to fix a smaller pipe connected to Mr. Khan’s house.

“The pipeline is dry. There is no water,” the worker said.

“Water has not been released to the area. It will be done only after a considerable number of people take the connection,” said a contractor who was overseeing the work. “Why should we take the connection then?” Khan’s wife, Parveen, 40, asked the contractor.

At Sanjay Colony, where the CM had promised water supply within a week, the rush to get tanker water is still on.

Around 9 a.m., Krishan Kumar, 13, pulled a yellow hose out of a blue DJB tanker and climbed down the vehicle as it started to move. Many children and women were seen waiting in queues to collect water from tankers. Many of them sought solace in the fact that the number of tankers had “increased under the AAP government”.

“We get borewell water [supplied by the DJB] for about an hour a day, but we can't drink it. Around 7.30 p.m., potable water comes only for about 15 minutes a day, that too at very low pressure,” said Pooja Mehta, 24, a resident of C Block, Sanjay Colony.

The supply of borewell water by the DJB was started after Mr. Kejriwal’s visit in June, said the residents.

People have drilled holes into the main DJB pipeline passing through the lane in the hope of bringing the supply closer home. Water cans lining the narrow lanes of the unauthorised colony is proof that the residents are waiting for the CM’s promise to come true.