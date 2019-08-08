Tribute | Leaders remember Sushma Swaraj, the ‘always-to-the-rescue’ stalwart

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the status of laws governing women safety, and doubts about her health were on senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s mind hours before she died on Tuesday.

According to Shobha Vijender, wife of Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Swaraj shared with her the reason for her decision to not contest the Lok Sabha election.

“She attributed her decision to doubts of whether she will be able to connect with people without breaking bread with them, which her health did not permit any longer,” Ms. Vijender said.

She added, “I still can’t believe it. I spoke to her for a good 25 minutes at her daughter’s residence where she kept repeating that she was feeling fine and was okay. I still can’t believe that the photo that we took together was our last.”

Senior Delhi BJP leaders said that Swaraj, who was appointed Chief Minister of Delhi between October and December 1998, was brought in to help the party tide through a tough phase — the Delhi Assembly elections.

A new face

Sushma Swarajwith former Prime Ministers I.K. Gujral and Chandrashekhar in May 1998. | Photo Credit: PTI

A BJP leader recalled, “The issue of skyrocketing onion prices and lack of cohesion between the two tallest leaders of the party at that time, Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma — both of whom who wanted the CM’s chair — triggered the need for an internal party survey which called for the projection of a new face. Swaraj was that new face.”

Vijay Goel, who served with Swaraj in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet called her a “disciplined party hand and a simple human being”.

Maintained a balance

“She was frank in her communication and was able to maintain a balance between being broad-minded in her thinking and traditional in her being just the way she conducted herself. For example, when she contested against [Congress leader] Sonia Gandhi from Bellary in 1999 she knew it would be an uphill task but she never questioned the party’s decision to field her,” he said.

Sushma Swarajwith former Delhi Chief Minister M.L. Khurana. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Recalling her fondness for traditional festival, Mr. Goel said that for Swaraj, festivals like Teej and Karva Chauth were occasions that she celebrated with as many people as she could. BJP national executive member and former Delhi Mayor Arti Mehra recalled how Swaraj would both nurture and scold her as an “elder sister” .

Grateful for guidance

“She was always frank about what she had to say. Both praise and criticism came with the same honesty. She may not have been very active in Delhi’s politics but her guidance on issues related to it was invaluable,” Ms. Mehra said.

As a first-time councillor in 1997, Mr. Gupta remembered with fondness the guidance he received from her as well as her dedication towards the cause of women’s safety in Delhi.

Sushma Swarajwith BJP president L.K. Advani and Khurana at an election rally on April 5, 1996. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

“She was always particular about the precise details of issues as well as party events. She was so dedicated to women’s safety that she would inspect police stations in the middle of the night.” Mr. Gupta said.

Passionate person

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said, “Swaraj was a very passionate person and while she was CM of Delhi in 1998 for the three months, any work that we, from the Opposition, approached her with, she was always willing to consider and help. We were never considered like Opposition MLAs during her tenure as CM and our suggestions were welcome.”

Sushma Swarajwith former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

“She had many plans for Delhi at that time but her tenure was short and lasted only three months before the Congress came to power in the election that followed. The country will miss her,” Mr. Yusuf said offering his condolences.

Congress leader Krishna Tirath who was an MLA in 1998 when Swaraj was the Delhi Chief Minister and was her colleague in Parliament during the UPA government said, Swaraj always worked for the development and empowerment of women and ensured that women were the building blocks of the nation.

“We many have had a difference in ideologies but we were good friends and colleagues in the Delhi Assembly as well as in Parliament,” Ms. Tirath said.