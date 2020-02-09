Leaders of BJP, AAP in a fix in two-cornered contest

With their collective fate sealed in the confines of Electronic Voting Machines, each of the three political players in the Capital went into a huddle here on Saturday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah summoned the BJP’s seven MPs to assess the party’s performance at its State headquarters while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presided over a similar meeting with AAP bigwigs in the party’s electoral “war room”.

This election witnessed relatively low voter turnout compared to the previous three elections, said insiders, adding that the 2020 polls were not only bereft of “a wave” but was mainly a two-cornered battle between AAP and the BJP,with the Congress mostly missing in action.

“This seems to have been a peculiar election as there was no significant undercurrent either in support of AAP or the BJP, which is one way to perceive the low voting percentage. We were expecting a more comfortable win on the back of Mr. Kejriwal’s wave like in 2015,” said an AAP insider, adding that their party needs to focus on “better booth management” in the future.

A source in the BJP said: “We are confident of getting 38 seats and forming the government. The low voter turnout seems to indicate a wave in favour of the BJP, which was evident during the Lok Sabha election that we contested on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face, who was not there on the ground today. This was a local election and anything above the figure of three seats is a win for us.”

The 2015 Assembly elections had registered a voter turnout of 67.13%, 2013 recorded 65.93% and in 2008, it was 57%.

On local, national issues

The citizens said they voted on the basis of both national and local issues. The turnout for the 2020 elections, as of 12 a.m. on Saturday, was 61.71%.

Husband and wife Kamal and Revti Gautam from Chandni Chowk said they do not know the name of AAP’s candidate from their constituency but voted for Mr. Kejriwal. “We voted for [PM] Modi in the last election and now we are voting for Kejriwal. We are impressed with Modi’s international policies and Kejriwal’s local policies,” they said.

Kamal said he was happy with the work done by AAP in hospitals and school.

“I was able to get my child admitted to a school, which is a big thing today,” he said.

Sahil, a first-time voter from Civil Lines Assembly constituency, said: “I believe in Modi but have voted for Kejriwal because he is popular.”