Leaders in Haryana condemn violence during farmers’ tractor parade

They blame it on ‘rogue elements’ and ‘lack of preparedness’ by govt. agencies

Cutting across the party lines, the political leaders in Haryana condemned the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, blaming it on “rogue elements” and the lack of preparedness on the part of the government agencies, but differed in their views on how the turn of events could impact the future course of the agitation.

Saying that the violence during the parade was “most unfortunate”, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja told The Hindu that the entire event could have been handled better, especially when the farmers were demanding to take out a tractor parade for long.

“The government should have swung into action to prepare for the event much earlier and not left it for the last minute. It would have helped disseminate information better,” said Ms. Selja. She said that simply saying that rogue elements indulged in violence did not mean anything and demanded to know what the intelligence agencies were doing. “The government had reports that people were turning up in large numbers for the parade. What were the intelligence agencies and the police doing if there were rogue elements?” said Ms. Selja.

Not ruling out a conspiracy behind it, Ms. Selja argued that the farmers were sitting peacefully at the borders around the national capital for two months now and had the support of the masses and therefore, they had no reason to bring bad name to the movement by indulging in violence. She demanded that the government agencies investigate the matter and bring the truth before the people.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in a written statement, said the violent incidents during the parade could be avoided. He said any violence and provocation would be an opportunity for the government to point fingers at the movement.

Jannayak Janata Party state president Nishan Singh said that hoisting any flag in place of the national flag at Red Fort was condemnable and the guilty must be punished. “When an agitation prolongs, anti-social elements infiltrate into it. Also, there are people willing to derail it. Some such elements have gained entry into the movement and it has now become clear. The violence on Republic Day will lead to bitterness and harm the movement,” said Mr. Singh.

Dadri Independent MLA and Sangwan Khap chief Sombir Sangwan said people believed that the farmers’ demands were justified and that was the reason why this agitation became a national movement. “The police should investigate the matter. Once those behind the violence are exposed, it will help restore people’s faith in the movement,” said Mr. Sangwan, condemning the violence on behalf of the farmers and the “khaps”.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in a tweet, said the turn of events on Republic Day had proved that the farmer leaders had lost control over the movement, which was now taken over by anarchists whose ideology differed from the farmers. He said the farmers should contemplate on the course of the movement.